When Is Karwa Chauth 2026? Know Correct Date, Significance And More About The Festival Centres Around Moon

Karwa Chauth | Photo Credit: X/ @kaushkaus

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, which is mostly observed by married women. The festival is named after the Karwa (earthen pot) and is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and other parts of India. The festival is observed in October or November on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). But when is the festival falling this year? Know the correct date, significance and more about the festival centred around the moon.

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Karwa Chauth 2026: Date and significance

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29. The Karwa Chauth vrat is mostly observed by married women, but the vrat can also be observed by unmarried couples and married men. The festival, which is observed on the fourth day of Chandrodaya Vyapini of Kartik Krishna, has greater significance, especially for married women, and the festival symbolises a beautiful reflection of the marital bond. They observe the festival from sunrise to moonrise by keeping Nirjala vrat (waterless fast) and worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The fast is also called the Karak Chaturthi fast, and a fasting person can only break their fast after offering Arghya to the moon, according to Hindu rituals. The fast must be broken by drinking water.

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Karwa Chauth rituals

On this day, women should wake up early in the morning (Brahmamuhurta) and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and decorate it with flowers and light. Wear new and colourful traditional clothes. Avoid wearing blue, white, black and dull colours. Prepare an asan and put a red cloth on it. Place the idols of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, light a diya with desi ghee in front of the idol, and keep a kalash filled with water. Recite the vrat katha of Karwa Chauth. Women can break their fast after worshipping the Moon God.