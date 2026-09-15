Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Skywatchers Witness Rare Sight As Moon And Venus Shine Together After Sunset

Uttar Pradesh Skywatchers Witness Rare Sight As Moon And Venus Shine Together After Sunset | X

Skywatchers in Uttar Pradesh were treated to a stunning celestial sight as the Moon and Venus appeared close together in the evening sky after sunset on Sunday, September 15, 2026. The rare-looking conjunction caught the attention of astronomy enthusiasts and residents who stepped outdoors to witness the two bright celestial objects shining side by side.

The crescent Moon was visible alongside Venus, which appeared as a brilliant point of light in the western sky shortly after sunset. The striking pairing created a picturesque view against the changing colours of the evening sky, with several people capturing photographs and videos of the spectacle. The celestial event was also visible in some parts of Odisha including Bhubaneswar.

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Skywatchers witness a rare celestial conjunction

Skywatchers across Uttar Pradesh witnessed a rare celestial conjunction on the evening of September 14, 2026. Shortly after sunset during twilight, the celestial event featured a slender crescent Moon and a brilliant Venus shining close together. Earlier in the day, some regions experienced a daytime occultation where Venus briefly passed behind the Moon before they emerged together in the evening sky. The celestial event was also visible in some parts of Odisha including Bhubaneswar.

Moon and Venus Conjunction | X/ ANI

What caused the event?

The rare celestial event was visible from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, such as Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, among others. The celestial event was visible to the naked eye without needing a telescope. The state witnessed the celestial event because of a rare planetary conjunction where the Moon passed directly in front of and close to Venus.

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The Moon and Venus are among the brightest objects visible from Earth. While the Moon reflects sunlight, Venus shines brightly because its thick atmosphere reflects a significant amount of sunlight back into space. Their apparent closeness in the sky is caused by their positions along the ecliptic, the apparent path followed by the Sun and planets across the sky. The two bodies only appear near each other from Earth's viewpoint; they remain separated by vast distances in space.