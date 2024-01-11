Illegal Children’s Home: Child’s Body Wants All Functionaries Booked |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPPCR) has demanded registration of FIR against all the directors and office-bearers of Sanjeevani that used to run Children’s Home called Aanchal in Tara Sewania in the city.

In a letter to the chief secretary Veera Rana, the commission has sought suspension of district programme officer of the women and child development department Sunil Solanki.

Action should be taken immediately to remove Solanki from the investigation team formed for the case, commission stated. Commission member Nivedita Sharma said they also wrote to SP to produce 26 girls before CWC, Bhopal.

According to sources, out of 26, nine Muslim girls with their parents appeared before CWC, Bhopal on Wednesday. The girls told committee that they did not feel well at Children’s Home and that is why they returned home within 20 days.

Bhopal Child Welfare Committee handed over the two remaining inmates of the home to the Chhindwara Child Welfare Committee on Wednesday. The process of the shifting girls residing in Home has been completed.