Ijtima in Bhopal: 10 lakh visitors expected, preparations on for 4-day congregation

Bhopal: Preparations on for Ijtima to be held 18 at Eitkhedi from November | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has made elaborate arrangements for 4-day Ijtima to be held at Eitkhedi from November 18-21. About 10 lakh scholars and Muslims from all over country are likely to attend the congregation. This is the first time when foreign delegates will not attend.

SDM Akash Srivastava said all preparations had been made. No shop has been allotted along the routes. “We have to maintain normal traffic as we have to manage 10 lakh visitors in four days from November 18. Even permanent shop keepers have been instructed not to extend their shops on roads.”

Scholars will speak on a variety of subjects including Islamic way of life and the principles. After the final prayer, Jamaats are formed, which then travel around the world to preach Islam. Scholars will gather for final prayers. Muslims from different societies will listen to speeches and learn about Islam.

The government of Madhya Pradesh has provided electricity, water supply and security along with parking places for the convenience of Jamaats. Jamaats from different parts of the country will attend the congregation. The pattern has been changed for the first time. Initiative has been taken to stop the use of plastic. For this, an appeal has also been made by organisers to pay special attention to cleanliness.