If Injustice Rises In Country, People Feel Afraid: RaGa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If Congress is voted to power, the government will widen the scope of recruitment for youths in army, railways and other departments, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in Shivpuri on Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Shivpuri district on Monday. It is his third day in the state. Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering at Madhav Chowk in Shivpuri.

In his address, Gandhi attacked BJP-led central government saying earlier youths had an opportunity to join public sector and army but the ways have been restricted.

"Earlier, youth had an opportunity to join public sector (BHEL, HAL), Army and government jobs in schools and hospitals but all that has been closed now. The army has launched Agniveer scheme and the public sector has been privatised," Rahul Gandhi said.

He added, "Last year we took out Bharat Jodo Yatra during which we met thousands of people. The message that came out from Bharat Jodo Yatra was that this is a country of love not of hatred. But if hatred spreads then it is because of injustice."

"If injustice rises in the country, people feel afraid, because it makes it easier to make them fight against each other. That is why we have added the word Nyay in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he added.