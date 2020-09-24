ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup 2020: Bhopal’s Sumit Shokeen is India’s sole representative

BHOPAL: His sheer determination and tireless practice have led him to ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup championship 2020 at Szeged in Hungary to be held from September 25-27. Meet Sumit Shokeen, who is the sole representative from India.

Sumit, a Bhopal resident, is currently training in Hungary and his target is to take part in 2021 Olympics to be held in Japan. In a telephonic conversation with Free Press, he said that he has been training for past six months in Hungary. “I have worked very hard and I am excited. I am confident that I will bring laurels to India in the championship,” he said.

Sumit said as kayaking is one of the national games of Hungary, the training there is more intensive. “The players get as much training in six months as we get in three years in India,” he said. His coach, Jambor Attilam is a former Olympian and a three-time world and two-time European champion.