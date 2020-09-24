Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: Preview, Dream XI - all you need to know

Following a harsh super-over defeat against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Kings XI Punjab will now look forward to open bank when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Co, meanwhile, will try and extend their winning run after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad in their first fixture.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

Starting XI Prediction:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream 11:

Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pitch Report (What to expect?)

On previous occasions, skippers winning the toss have preferred to chase. So will be the case for today, moreso, with the increasing dew at the ground.