Newly Married Man, Family Members Held For Strangling Wife To Death For Dowry In MP's Sheopur

Husband, 3 Other Held For Strangling Wife To Death For Dowry In Sheopur | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married man and his three family members were arrested for allegedly strangling wife to death in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur. The accused had been harassing the victim for dowry.

The incident was reported from Kaupura village under the Veerpur police station area.

The deceased was identified as Rinki, who had reportedly been married for only around two to three months.

According to police, a case was registered against her husband, Jarsingh alias Jalsingh Rawat, and three others, Antarsingh, Udal and Halki. All four suspects are residents of Kaupura village. They were produced before a court and sent to jail.

Rinki’s father, Mohar Singh Rawat, a resident of Ochhapura, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter had been harassed for dowry since her marriage.

According to the complaint, Rinki was allegedly harassed at her matrimonial home between around 1 am and 6 am on Aug 16.

Her family alleged that her husband strangled her, leading to her death. They also claimed that she was regularly assaulted and harassed over dowry demands after her marriage.

The family alleged that the village panchayat called Rinki’s husband for questioning on the day she died. During questioning, he allegedly admitted before the panchayat that he had strangled his wife.

Following the alleged confession, the panchayat informed the police and handed him over to them.

However, the family alleged that police did not arrest him immediately and said they would wait for the post-mortem report. Police later arrested the four suspects after receiving the post-mortem findings and carrying out further investigation.

According to the family, the preliminary post-mortem report found serious injuries on Rinki’s neck and some internal private parts.

Police registered a case under Sections 103(1), 80(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Vijaypur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Raghvendra Singh Tomar is investigating the case.