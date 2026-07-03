Beyond Twisha: City Witnesses 36 Dowry Deaths In 4 Years; 1,953 Dowry Harassment Cases Registered Between 2023 And 2026 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The high-profile Twisha Sharma case, which drew nationwide attention and was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following massive protests by her family, has once again brought the issue of dowry-related crimes into focus.

However, police records indicate that Twisha's death is part of a much larger pattern of dowry death cases.

According to official data, 36 women including Twisha have died in dowry-related incidents in Bhopal in last four years. During the same period, police also registered 1,953 cases of dowry harassment between 2023 and 2026.

Most of the dowry death cases involve women who allegedly died by suicide after prolonged harassment by their husbands and in-laws over dowry demands, while some cases involve allegations of murder.

One such case was reported on February 16, 2025, when 26-year-old Varsha Rajak was found hanging in her matrimonial house in Bairagarh.

Police investigations revealed that she had been subjected to dowry harassment by her husband, Sunil and his family since the beginning of her marriage, which lasted only two years. A case of dowry death was subsequently registered.

Another widely discussed case was that of Kritika Mandrai in November 2024. Kritika had married Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Sushil just nine months earlier.

She allegedly died by suicide on November 15. During the investigation, Bajaria police found evidence suggesting that she had been harassed for dowry from the early days of her marriage.

A dowry death case was registered against Sushil and six other family members.

In another case, on December 17, 2025, 24-year-old Sharda Ahirwar was allegedly murdered by her husband Dinesh in Chandapur village under Itkhedi police station limits.

Police said the suspect initially tried to mislead investigators but the case was cracked during the investigation leading to the registration of a dowry death case.

The cases involving the deaths of newlywed women are investigated by ACP-level officers. Such cases are handled with sensitivity and strict action is ensured against suspects.

Dowry deaths in Bhopal

2023: 7 cases

2024: 15 cases

2025: 11 cases

2026 (January-May): 3 cases (including Twisha Sharma case)