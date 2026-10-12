How Were Rahul, Priyanka Elected To Parliament If ECI Is At Fault, Asks MP Minister Vishwas Sarang Amid INDIA Bloc Protest | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday accused the Congress of creating disorder and confusion in the country, questioning how Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were elected to Parliament if the Election Commission of India (ECI) was "functioning incorrectly".

Sarang's remarks came amid the Congress-led INDIA bloc's march towards the Supreme Court, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities in the revision exercise and raised concerns over the electoral rolls, while the BJP has defended the process and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Minister Vishwas Sarang says, "Spreading chaos has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi. If the Election Commission were acting wrongly or making mistakes, how would Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have reached the Lok Sabha, and how would your governments have been formed in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala? Creating chaos and confusion is Rahul Gandhi's habit, and he is constantly seeking to pursue a politics of divisiveness in the country." — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2026

Speaking to IANS, Sarang launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader repeatedly attempted to create confusion and unrest in the country.

"Spreading chaos has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi. If the Election Commission was at fault, how would Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have reached the Lok Sabha, and how would your governments have been formed in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala? Creating chaos and confusion is Rahul Gandhi's habit, and he is constantly seeking to pursue a politics of divisiveness in the country," Sarang said.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the Opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Minister Vishwas Sarang says, "I am surprised- what are you protesting against? Should you be given permission to create anarchy? On one hand, you are abusing the Election Commission, but tell us, why did your government come to power in Himachal Pradesh? How did it come to power in Karnataka? Why did your government come to power in Kerala? At that time, the Election Commission was good. When you are losing badly, the Election Commission is bad. This is negative politics, and that is the biggest problem..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

The INDIA bloc leaders had also sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to discuss their concerns. However, the Chief Justice declined their request and advised them to approach the court through a petition in accordance with the established legal procedure.

Gandhi announced that Opposition leaders would march towards the apex court later in the day to initiate the legal process and appealed to citizens to join their campaign in support of the Constitution and democracy.

Following this, a bus carrying Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders departed from the Constitution Club of India towards the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "We want to submit a representation to the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Therefore, the entire Opposition is collectively going to Barakhamba Road. Let's see where it goes from here."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the BJP was apprehensive about losing power.

"The BJP is scared. They know that power will not remain with them for much longer," he told reporters.