Houses Submerged, Bridges Damaged & Residents Struggle For Food, Water Amid Flood-Like Situation In MP's Chitrakoot | VIDEO

Homes Submerged, Bridges Damaged As Residents Struggle For Food, Water In MP's Satna | X

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Chitrakoot and adjoining areas face severe hardship as rising water levels in the Mandakini River have submerged homes, damaged bridges, and disrupted connectivity in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.

While cleanup operations are underway in flood-affected areas, residents say the damage to basic infrastructure has made daily life extremely difficult.

Several families are struggling to access essential supplies, including food and drinking water.

MP: Severe flooding hits Chitrakoot, Satna; Homes submerged and bridges damaged. pic.twitter.com/Cnv5mV3aTL — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 30, 2026

The bridge connecting Ramghat with Hanuman Dhara has collapsed, while another nearby bridge has also suffered damage, affecting movement between localities and adding to residents’ difficulties.

According to the villagers, “the situation here is truly pathetic. The bridge connecting Ramghat to Hanuman Dhara has collapsed, and the nearby bridge is also damaged.

Cleanup work is in full swing, yet there are no proper arrangements for food and water for the affected people,”.

Floodwaters have entered residential areas, leaving several houses submerged and forcing families to deal with water, mud and debris inside their homes.

#WATCH | Satna, Madhya Pradesh: Rising water levels of the Mandakini River create flood-like conditions in Chitrakoot and nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/3pka1eEFJ8 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

With roads and bridges damaged, residents are also facing difficulties moving around and accessing essential services.

As the water begins to recede in some areas, the focus is shifting towards clearing debris and restoring connectivity. However, residents say the lack of adequate food and drinking water remains an immediate concern.

The flooding followed a rise in the Mandakini River’s water level, which created flood-like conditions across Chitrakoot and surrounding areas.

Army Helicopter Airlifts Trapped People As 5 Inches Rain Pounds District In Hours

Around 50 people were rescued in flood-hit Satna district on Saturday. An Army helicopter was pressed into service to airlift the trapped people in 12 villages.

Approximately 5 inch rainfall in just 3-4 hours in the district in the last 24 hours led to a flood-like situation in five tehsils: Majhgawan, Nagod, Birsinghpur, Raghurajnagar (Satna), Kothi, according to the district administration officials.