Bhopal Celebrates Onam With Chenda Melam, Thiruvathira Dance, Pookalam & Tug-Of-War | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The United Malayalee Association (UMA) in association with Malayalam Mission celebrated Onam 2026 by organising events at HEMA School in the city on Sunday.

King Mahabali received a traditional welcome featuring Chenda Melam performance and girls bearing Thalappoli. It was followed by Thiruvathira dance.

The evening's showcase also featured performances by Natyashri, which blended traditional and contemporary elements, a skit highlighting family values and a group song by UMA Ladies Wing. A performance by students of Malayalam Mission was held.

The celebrations began in the afternoon with a competitive tug-of-war featuring several youth teams alongside athappookalam (floral rangoli) competition where teams created intricate designs.

Anirudh KV, a young traveller with cerebral palsy from Kerala who was touring Madhya Pradesh, shared his experiences travelling across India to motivate the youth.

Meritorious students from Class 10 and 12 were felicitated with cash prizes and awards.