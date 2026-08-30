Mother, Uncle Strangle 21-Year-Old Woman After She Refuses Arranged Marriage; Arrested In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police solved a blind murder case within hours and arrested a 45-year-old woman and her 55-year-old brother for strangling her 21-year-old daughter, Ayushi Rai, after she refused to marry a man of their choice.

SI Santosh Raghuvanshi said on August 26 a private hospital informed that Ayushi was brought for treatment with marks around her neck.

Her relatives, however, took her away saying they wanted to shift her to another hospital. After Ayushi’s death, police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Preliminary post-mortem report indicated that Ayushi died due to suffocation and strangulation.

During the investigation, police questioned family members separately. Police said they found that Ayushi’s mother Kamla Rai had seen a photograph of her daughter with a young man on her mobile phone.

Kamla told Ayushi that she would have to marry the man to whom she was already engaged.

An argument reportedly followed during which Ayushi’s maternal uncle Vijay Rai arrived. Police said that Kamla strangled Ayushi with her dupatta while Vijay pressed a pillow over her face, resulting in her death.

SI Raghuvanshi further said that after the killing, the accused tried to mislead neighbours by claiming Ayushi had suffered stomach pain and vomiting.

They then took her to the hospital and, without informing police brought the body back to prepare for the last rites.

A case of murder has been registered and accused has been arrested, police said.