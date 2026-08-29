22-Year-Old Woman Drugged, Raped In Bhopal’s Kolar Area, Suspect Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of sexual crime against women was reported from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly drugged, assaulted and raped inside an under-construction building

According to information, the incident occurred in Bhopal’s Kolar area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Local residents reportedly heard the woman screaming and rushed to the building. They found her in a partially clothed state.

She managed to escape from the building and ran onto the road, following which residents alerted the police through the First Response Vehicle (FRV).

Police reached the spot and took the woman to a hospital for a medical examination. Based on her statement, police registered a case against the suspect under relevant provisions relating to rape and assault. He was subsequently arrested.

Survivor came to Bhopal for work

According to police, the survivor is originally from Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district. She has been living with her elder sister and brother-in-law at a construction site in Kolar for the past six months and works as a labourer.

On Friday evening, she accompanied her sister to meet some acquaintances, where she allegedly met the suspect, identified as Satyendra Dhurve, whom she already knew.

Intoxicating substance allegedly mixed with Drink

The group had dinner together, during which Satyendra allegedly offered the woman a cold drink. She told police that she began feeling intoxicated soon after consuming it.

The suspect then allegedly raped and assaulted her when she resisted. The woman managed to escape and ran towards the road seeking help.

Suspect arrested

Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said an FIR had been registered and the suspect arrested. He was produced before a court after the necessary medical examination and other legal formalities. Police have launched a further investigation into the case.