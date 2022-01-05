e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

Hoshangabad: Government cancels RKTC’s contract for sand mining, blacklists it

The department in January, 2021, awarded the contract to Chhattisgarh based company RK Transport and Construction (RKTC) for sanding mining in Hoshangabad district at Rs 261 crore.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mining department has canceled the contract of a mining company, digging out sand in Hoshangabad and blacklisted it, sources said.

The department in January, 2021, awarded the contract to Chhattisgarh based company RK Transport and Construction (RKTC) for sanding mining in Hoshangabad district at Rs 261 crore. The contract was for three years.

According to sources, the company deposited only Rs 63.49 crore. Despite repeated notices served by the department, the company didn’t pay the installments of October, November and December, a senior officer of the Mining Department said.

The officer added that the security deposit fund of the company would also be forfeited. “It has also been ordered to the company to pay interest on the dues,” the officer said, adding that Hoshangabad district Collector has been asked to take possession of the mines.

Despite the repeated attempt, RKTC officials could not be contacted for comments.

