Horrific! Two Trackmen Severed After Being Hit By Express Train In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha 

Horrific! Two Trackmen Severed After Being Hit By Rajya Rani Express In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha | Representational image

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Two railway track workers were killed after being struck by an express train in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Monday, confirmed the officials. The incident took place near Kulhar railway station, approximately 60 km from the district headquarters.

Bina's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Manoj Mishra, stated that the deceased, Manoj Sen (25) and Mohammed Haroon (55), were working on the track when they were hit by the Rajya Rani Express.

The train was delayed by about 30 minutes after the accident, he added. Manish Sharma, the Railway's Senior Section Engineer, confirmed that the families of the deceased would receive an immediate compensation of Rs 40,000.

Horrific incident

It is said that the trackmen’s body got stuck in the train engine, while the other body was severed and scattered in pieces on the tracks. The train remained stationed at Kevatan Bridge for more than 3 hours. GRP (Government Railway Police) and local police teams were present at the scene. The train was moved back by about 1 kilometer to retrieve the body remains from underneath.

Accident occurred during track maintenance

At the time of the accident, both workers were repairing the track. Suddenly, the 22162 UP Rajya Rani Express, travelling from Damoh to Bhopal, hit them, leading to their instant death. The Rajya Rani Express was heading from Kulhar Railway Station to Ganjbasoda. Maintenance work was being carried out on the middle track.