Horrific! Rejected, Lover Attacks 17-Year-Old Girl With Axe 20 Times; Hangs Her From Roofop With Rope In MP's Shivpuri -- VIDEO

Horrific! Rejected Lover Attack 17-Year-Old With Axe 20 Times, Hangs Her From Roofop With Rope In Shivpuri; Arrested -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gruesome incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a jilted lover allegedly attacked a 17-year-old girl with an axe multiple times. The entire episode of horror was captured in a video, showing the youth desperately attacking the girl with an axe. He then dragged her to the rooftop and attempted to hang her from rooftop using a rope.

Fortunately, the rope slipped from the accused's hands, causing the girl to fall to the ground and which saved her life.

According to police, the accused attacked a 17-year-old girl with an axe around 20 times, causing severe injuries to her head and face.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and later referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment. Doctors said she remains in serious condition.

इस सनकी ने शिवपुरी में 17 साल की किशोरी पर पहले कुल्हाड़ी से 20 वार किये, फिर छत पर लाकर गले में फंदा डालकर लटका दिया ... गंभीर हालत में उसे ग्वालियर रेफर किया गया है, लड़का गिरफ्तार हो गया pic.twitter.com/KuToUwOFXu — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 6, 2026

Accused arrested

Police further said that a search was launched as soon as the incident came to fore. A case was registered against the accused and five of his family members under charges of attempt to murder and other serious offences.

What was the matter?

According to information, the horror occurred in Chandavni village of Shivpuri district on Friday when the girl was alone at home.

The accused was allegedly a one-sided lover who was rejected by the victim.

Unable to handle the rejection, the accused entered the girl's house and attacked her fatally.

Just 15 days earlier, the accused had reportedly stopped and harassed the girl on the road.

The victim suffered serious injuries and received more than 60 stitches. She is in critical condition and has been referred to Gwalior for treatment.

Angry villagers stage protest

The incident triggered anger among villagers, who blocked a road outside the village for nearly seven hours. They demanded action not only against the accused but also against his family members, alleging their involvement in the crime.

Following discussions with police officials, the protesters ended the blockade in the evening.