Horrific! Man Dies After Bomb Disguised As 'Rasgulla' Explodes In His Mouth In Dindori; Neighbour Arrested |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A crude-bomb, disguised as a ‘Rasgulla’ exploded inside a 35-year-old man’s mouth, causing severe injuries to his mouth and jaw, leading to his death in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, as reported by police on Friday. The tragedy occurred when the man was sitting near a bonfire with his family at his residence and a fellow villager handed him the bomb looking like a sweet.

According to information, the incident occurred in Padariya Chhanta village under Dindori Kotwali police station limits around 8 pm on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Rajendra Barautiya, while the accused, Ramabhagat Barautiya, was arrested following the incident.

Police said the explosive was a crude device commonly used to kill wild boars. Investigators were trying to establish why the accused allegedly handed the deadly device to Rajendra and where he had obtained it.

Neighbour Offers Rasgulla Near Bonfire

According to police, Rajendra was sitting with his family around a bonfire in his courtyard after dinner when Ramabhagat arrived and joined them. During a conversation, Ramabhagat allegedly offered Rajendra an object resembling a rasgulla, claiming it was a sweet.

Unaware of the danger, Rajendra put the object into his mouth and bit into it. The device exploded, severely injuring his mouth and jaw. His family rushed him to Dindori district hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where he died during treatment.

Explosive Used To Kill Wild Boars

Police said the object was a crude explosive locally known as a pig-killer bomb, commonly used to kill wild boars.

Police registered a case against Ramabhagat under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), concerning culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

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Motive Behind Incident Unclear

Investigators were examining whether a previous dispute existed between the two men and how Ramabhagat had procured the explosive.

Police were also investigating whether anyone else was involved in supplying or obtaining the device.

The incident raised concerns over the availability and misuse of crude explosives in rural areas.