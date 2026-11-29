Horrific Head-On Collision Between Two Motorcycles Kills Four In MP’s Guna; Bikes Mangled |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed in a horrific road accident after two motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Saturday evening. The accident occurred on the Lateri-Suthaliya road in the Madhusudangarh area. The impact of the collision was so severe that both motorcycles were completely mangled, and all four riders died on the spot. The incident triggered panic among residents and commuters passing through the area.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred around 3:30 pm when one motorcycle was travelling from Madhusudangarh towards Suthaliya, while the other was heading in the opposite direction.

The two motorcycles collided head-on, throwing the riders several metres away. All four sustained severe injuries and succumbed before medical assistance could reach them.

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Three Victims Identified, Police Launch Probe

Three of the deceased have been identified as Bhagwan Singh Silawat, Mahesh, son of Shambhu Chaurasia, and Brijesh Yadav.

Bhagwan Singh and Mahesh were reportedly residents of Vidisha district, while Brijesh belonged to Madhusudangarh. The identity of the fourth deceased is yet to be established.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a team from Madhusudangarh police station rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and recovery operations. With the assistance of local residents, police personnel recovered the bodies and transported them to Madhusudangarh hospital.

Madhusudangarh station house officer Gopal Chaubey said an investigation had been initiated and efforts were underway to establish the identity of the fourth victim.

Police have registered a case and are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal collision. Preliminary findings indicate that the accident resulted from a direct collision between the two motorcycles. However, the exact reason behind the crash remains unclear. Police are conducting further inquiries to determine the sequence of events leading to the collision.

The devastating accident claimed four lives, leaving both motorcycles severely damaged.