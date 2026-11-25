Doctor’s Car Runs Over 6 At Guna District Hospital; 9-Month Pregnant Woman Among Injured | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four women and two children, including a nine-month pregnant woman, were injured after a doctor's car went out of control and ran over several people before crashing into a wall at Madhya Pradesh's Guna District Hospital on Wednesday.

The incident triggered panic on the hospital premises. People present at the spot lifted the car to rescue the injured trapped underneath it and rushed them for treatment.

According to information, Dr Subhash Sonkar was returning home after completing his duty at the district hospital. He was driving his car bearing registration number MP 08 ZM 6890 when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

The car hit several people before crashing into a wall.

Pregnant Woman Among Injured

A nine-month pregnant woman, who had come to the hospital for a sonography, was also injured in the accident.

According to her family members, they had come from Awan village and were standing on the hospital premises when the speeding car hit them.

The woman underwent medical examinations following the accident and was reported to be out of danger.

Man Suffers Two Fractures

Chandan, one of the injured, had reportedly suffered a leg fracture after being hit by another vehicle earlier in the morning.

He was preparing to return home after getting a plaster on his injured leg when the doctor's car hit him. His other leg was also fractured in the second accident.

Locals Lift Car To Rescue Injured

Eyewitness and social worker Dharamveer Singh Dhillon claimed that the car was moving at high speed when the doctor suddenly lost control and hit women and children.

People gathered at the spot and lifted the vehicle to rescue those trapped underneath it.

Doctor Reportedly Felt Dizzy

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr PN Dhakad confirmed that four women and two children were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment.

He said Dr Subhash Sonkar was reportedly unwell and felt dizzy while driving, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Although the doctor had a driver, he was driving the car himself on Wednesday.

The incident raised serious questions over vehicle movement and safety arrangements on the district hospital premises, where several patients and their families visit for treatment and medical examinations.