IPS Officer’s Father Assaulted In Guna After Asking Youths To Handle Firecrackers Carefully

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The father of an IPS officer was allegedly assaulted by a dairy owner and his employees in Guna on Diwali night after asking them to burst firecrackers carefully. The incident occurred near Khyawada Square, where a firecracker reportedly came towards the victim. When he advised those bursting crackers to exercise caution, the accused allegedly became angry and attacked him. His kurta was also torn during the assault. Police registered a case and initiated preventive action against three people, who were subsequently sent to jail following their production before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).