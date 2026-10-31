TTE Allegedly Grabs Ticketless Passenger By Collar, Drags Him Out Of Train In Guna; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing two Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) allegedly grabbing a passenger by his collar, pulling him out of a train and dragging him along a platform has surfaced on social media from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday.

According to information, the incident allegedly took place on the Kota-Indore Intercity Express. The video has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the behaviour of railway staff.

#WATCH | #Guna: TTE Drags Passenger By Collar For Travelling Without Ticket On Intercity Express #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #TTE https://t.co/Pxq7Kko34n — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 31, 2026

Argument Over Ticket Leads to Dispute

According to reports, a passenger identified as Santosh boarded the general coach of the Kota-Indore Intercity Express at Kumbhraj railway station in Guna district.

During a routine ticket check, a TTE asked Santosh to show his ticket. However, he reportedly failed to produce one.

An argument broke out between the passenger and the ticket-checking staff. The situation allegedly worsened when the train reached Chachaura-Binaganj railway station.

Passenger Allegedly Dragged on Platform

Two TTEs allegedly grabbed Santosh by his shirt collar and forcibly pulled him out of the train. They reportedly dragged him along the platform and manhandled him in front of other passengers.

A passenger present at the station recorded the incident on a mobile phone. In the viral video, two uniformed railway employees can be seen holding a man by his collar and pulling him while he tries to free himself.

The video has sparked criticism on social media, with several people questioning the conduct of the railway staff.

Railway Officials Begin Inquiry

Under railway rules, passengers caught travelling without a valid ticket are required to pay the applicable fare and penalty. If a passenger refuses to pay, further action can be taken according to the rules, including involving railway security personnel.

Meanwhile, Guna Chief Ticket Inspector Rajkumar Meena said he was on leave in Rajasthan.

He said he had requested the viral video and was trying to identify the railway staff who were on duty on the day of the incident.

Meena added that the facts would become clear after an inquiry and action would be taken if any staff member was found guilty.

Further investigation is underway.