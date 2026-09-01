Horrific! 4 Killed, 2 Critical After Two Speeding Bikes Collide Head-On In MP's Ashoknagar

Horrific -- 4 Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Motorcycles In MP's Ashoknagar | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including three members of a family, died on the spot and two others were critically injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar.

The incident occurred on Monday near Taukali village on Aaron Road in Ashoknagar.

According to reports, 35-year-old Shivraj, a resident of Khaijra Khurd, was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife Dhankuber and their seven-year-old son Kalla.

As they reached Taukali village, their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Shivraj, Dhankuber and Kalla died on the spot.

The other motorcycle was carrying 52-year-old Balveer Ahirwar, his wife Guddi Bai and his son-in-law Santosh. Ahirwar also died in the accident, while Guddi Bai and Santosh sustained serious injuries.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and, with the help of locals, rushed the injured to the district hospital. The two are undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the four deceased were also taken to the district hospital.

The accident plunged the families of the deceased into grief. A pall of gloom descended on the village, particularly on Shivraj's family, following the deaths of the couple and their young son.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and initiated an investigation into the accident. They are investigating whether speeding or other factors contributed to the collision.

Two Truck Drivers Burn To Death After Head-On Collision Sparks Massive Fire In Gwalior

A similar case of a head-on collision was reported from Gwalior on 17 June, 2026, where two trucks collided head-on, triggering a massive fire after the diesel tank of one vehicle ruptured. Both trucks were engulfed in flames, and the two drivers were burnt to death.