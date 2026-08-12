 Ashoknagar Protesters Climb Mobile Tower Over Removal Of Rani Avantibai Lodhi Statue, Demand Reinstallation | VIDEO
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HomeBhopalAshoknagar Protesters Climb Mobile Tower Over Removal Of Rani Avantibai Lodhi Statue, Demand Reinstallation | VIDEO

Ashoknagar Protesters Climb Mobile Tower Over Removal Of Rani Avantibai Lodhi Statue, Demand Reinstallation | VIDEO

A protest over the removal of Rani Avantibai Lodhi’s statue escalated in Maholi village, with some demonstrators climbing a mobile tower. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Lodha Lodhi Mahasabha demanded restoration of the statue. MLA Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi assured reinstallation and ₹5 lakh funding, but protesters refused to withdraw the agitation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Ashoknagar Protesters Climb Mobile Tower Over Removal Of Rani Avantibai Lodhi Statue, Demand Reinstallation | VIDEO
Ashoknagar Protesters Climb Mobile Tower Over Removal Of Rani Avantibai Lodhi Statue, Demand Reinstallation | VIDEO | FP Photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre protest came to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar when protesters climbed a tower to draw the administration's attention on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Maholi village of Ashoknagar district after a statue of Rani Avantibai Lodhi was removed, leading to anger among local residents.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Lodha Lodhi Mahasabha and several other people started a protest demanding that the statue be installed again.

The protesters set up tents at the site and began a sit-in demonstration. They announced that their protest would continue until the statue was restored.

Chanderi MLA Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi reached the protest site and faced opposition from the demonstrators.

The MLA held talks with them and assured them that the statue would be reinstalled. He also promised to provide ₹5 lakh from his MLA fund for the work.

However, the protesters refused to withdraw their agitation and remained firm on their demand. They warned that they would sit on the road and intensify the protest if the statue was not restored.

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Meanwhile, some protesters climbed a nearby mobile tower as part of their demonstration.

After receiving information, a heavy police force was deployed at the spot. Police and administrative officials are trying to convince the protesters to end the agitation.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation due to rising tension in the area.

Further action will depend on the decision regarding the reinstallation of the statue and whether the protesters agree to call off their protest.

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