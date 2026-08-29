Raksha Bandhan 2026: Tears And Smiles As Sisters Tie Rakhis To Inmate Brothers In MP’s Ashoknagar Jail

Tears And Smiles As Sisters Tie Rakhis To Inmate Brothers In MP’s Ashoknagar Jail | FP photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): The jail authorities made special arrangements on Friday for the sisters of prisoners to tie rakhis.

Women tied rakhis to their brother and put tilak on their foreheads in the jail. Many of them became emotional. Out of 215 prisoners, nine are women.

Jail superintendent Lalit Dikshit said the authorities allowed their prisoner to have direct interaction with their sisters and brothers.

The meeting time was from 9:30am to 12:30pm and 2pm. Every prisoner got 10 minutes' time to tie rakhis and take sweets.

The jail authorities permitted three women with children up to six years to enter the prison to tie rakhis. The jail authorities asked women to bring the original photo identity cards and photo copies.

The jail authorities also arranged Pooja plates containing various items for the occasion. The women were allowed to carry two pieces of any seasonal fruit and 250 grammes of sweet.

They were allowed to enter the jail premises after the female jail officials searched them.

Rakhis tied to trees

Sehore: The learners at Yoga School worshipped trees on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and gave the message of saving each drop of water. The members also tied rakhis to trees and took an oath to save Mother Nature.

Yogacharya Dinesh sharma said yoga has always been part of the Indian culture which teaches people to connect with nature. Destruction of nature leads to destruction of the work, he said.