Horrific! 30-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Man Found Hanging From Window Of Pushpak Express At MP's Bina Junction

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Bina (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was allegedly found hanging from the window of Pushpak Express on Thursday in MP's Bina.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the train was halted at Bina Railway Junction.

The Government Railway Police took custody of the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the report based on an Aadhaar card found during the police search, the deceased was identified as Goravar Singh (30), son of Kunjilal, a resident of Kaleen Chowk, Padniya, in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

Following the incident, Train No. 12534 Pushpak Express departed from Bhopal around 10 PM on Thursday, with its next scheduled stop at Lalitpur. Around midnight, the guard spotted a passenger hanging from the window of the general coach's toilet. The control room was immediately informed.

Following the alert, the train was stopped at Platform No. 4 of Bina Railway Junction. A GRP team present at the station retrieved the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.

Travelling while sitting at the train door from Bhopal

Some passengers on board told the police that the young man had been travelling while sitting at the train's doorway since departing from Bhopal railway station.

The GRP is investigating all aspects of the case.

17-Year-Old NEET, JEE Aspirant Hangs Self In Hostel Room On Birthday In Bhopal

A similar case of hanging was reported as where a 17-year-old student allegedly hanged herself to death at a private hostel under the Katara Hills police station limits on her birthday.

The teenager, a native of Alirajpur district, had been living in Bhopal while pursuing Class 12 and preparing for the NEET and JEE entrance examinations.