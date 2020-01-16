Honey-Trap expose: I-T officials get names of officials

BHOPAL: Income-tax officials have elicited names of many officers allegedly associated with Honey-Trap case after quizzing the accused for three days.

They grilled Shweta Vijay Jain, Arti Dayal and Shewta Swapnil Jain.

Now, the I-T officials are preparing to send notices to other people on the basis of information they have received from the women who may be questioned again.

The women revealed the names of those people with whom they had financial dealings.

I-T officials got the names of IAS, IPS and other officers. According to sources, those officers have given from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 crore to those women.

Besides paying for the tickets for those women’s tours, disbursing rent for taxis and footing the hotel bills, the officers used to take them for shopping.

When the honey-trap case came to light, those officers began to keep away from those women.

When the SIT took the women into their custody, the husbands of those women sought help from politicians and officers, but they did not get that.

Now, the women have unmasked the officers before the I-T officials.

According to sources, during the grilling of the women, the name of an IAS officer posted to a division has cropped up. One of the women took a huge amount of money from him.

Shewta Swapnil Jain tripped to many cities with an officer, and the I-T officials are going to seek information from the officer about the money spent during such tours.

A room in a big hotel in the city was permanently booked for Shweta Jain, and an officer used to pay the rent for the room.

I-T officials will call those officers who have spent a lot of money on those women.

The names of those officers who have paid more than Rs 50 lakh are being sent to ED that they may track the money trail.