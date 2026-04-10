Home Guard Jawan Run Over By Speeding Truck During RTO Checking In MP's Gwalior

Home Guard Jawan Killed By Speeding Truck During RTO Checking In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An on-duty Home Guard jawan died after being hit by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Friday. The accident happened while he was conducting vehicle checking

The accident was reported just days after a forest guard was killed in Morena when a tractor allegedly ran over him during action against the sand mafia.

According to information, the deceased Home Guard was identified as Devendra Mishra.

He was part of an RTO flying squad conducting vehicle checks on National Highway in the Panihaar area near Sheetla Mata Temple.

Officials said the team was stopping and checking vehicles when the accident occurred.

During duty, Devendra Mishra reportedly crossed the road, and at that moment, a fast-moving Eicher truck hit him and ran over him. He died on the spot.

However, an eyewitness, Ashish Trivedi, gave a slightly different account. He said the incident happened in Chhonda village area of Panihaar, and the jawan had gone to the other side of the road for a toilet break.

While returning on foot, he was hit from behind by the truck, which then fled the scene.

Police said the post-mortem has been completed and an FIR has been registered. The truck driver is currently absconding, and a search operation is underway.

Officials have described the incident as a road accident, while investigation is ongoing.