MP News: Youth Dies After Speeding Truck Hits His Bike On Gwalior-Bhind Highway

MP News: Youth Killed In Trolley Collision On Gwalior-Bhind Highway | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man died after a speeding trolley-truck hit his bike while crossing the highway in Behta near Gwalior.

The accident took place near Behta Cross at 10 am on Monday on the Gwalior-Bhind Highway.

The police have taken the body into custody and registered a case.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Yogesh, son of Rajaram, resident of Maithana village.

Local people said that he was on his bike, crossing the road. While crossing the road, a speeding trolley hit him.

Angry people blocked the highway.

Upon learning of the young man's death, villagers from nearby Behta gathered and blocked the road. TI Maharajpura Yashwant Goyal reached the spot with his team and tried to clear the blockade.

After the police's persuasion and assurance of financial help, the local people agreed and the situation could be brought under control. During this time, traffic remained jammed for an hour.

Locals stage sit-in protest, demand six-lane highway

Just a few days ago, locals staged a sit-in protest demanding the six-lane Gwalior-Etawah highway.

After the assurance from the National Highway Authority of India and ministers, the members withdrew the protest.

Panchayat Employee Killed In Truck Accident During Kalash Yatra In Pandhurna

A similar case happened on Friday, when a speeding truck rammed into a a panchayat employee in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna. He succumbed to serious injuries.

The accident occurred in Borgaon, located in the Lodhikheda area of ​​the district, where the deceased has been identified as Tejram Kakde, a Panchayat employee.