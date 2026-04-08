MP News: Forest Guard Run Over By Sand Mafia In Morena; BJP Leader Owns Tractor

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An on-duty forest guard was run over and killed after a tractor-trolley driver, allegedly transporting sand illegally, hit him and fled the scene in Morena. The incident took place at 6 am on Wednesday near the Ranpur village intersection under Dimni police station limits.

A six-member Forest Department team was on routine patrol when they spotted a sand-laden tractor-trolley approaching from the opposite direction. When the team signalled the driver to stop, he attempted to escape. As forest guard Harkesh Gurjar stepped forward to block the vehicle, driver named Vinod Kori ran him over and sped away. CCTV footage from a nearby petrol pump captured the suspect.

Two names have surfaced as owners of the tractor that killed Forest Guard Harkesh Gurjar. One is Pawan Tomar, who serves as Mandal Vice President of Dimni BJP Mandal, and the other is Sonu Chauhan, who holds the post of Mandal Secretary in Yuva Morcha. The two are business partners.

Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid, SP Sameer Saurabh and DFO Harishchandra Baghel reached the spot and spoke to witnesses. Police have registered a murder case.

Harkesh Gurjar’s last rites were performed at his ancestral village, Janakpur. He is survived by his wife Lovely Gurjar, a four-year-old daughter Tanvi, and a two-year-old son Tanmay. His brother-in-law Gaurav Gurjar, who was present during the patrol, witnessed the incident.

Congress leader Dr Govind Singh said the sand mafia operates freely in the Chambal region and that the government has failed to act despite repeated appeals.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal termed the incident tragic and condemnable, assured discussion with the Chief Minister, and demanded strict action against those responsible for crushing the forest guard.

ASP Surendra Pal Singh Dabar said the Forest Department team was on patrol when a sand-laden tractor driver ran over a forest guard. An FIR was registered and the driver will be arrested soon.

DFO Baghel said departmental steps would be taken to assist Harkesh’s family. Demands have also been raised to provide his wife with a government job and to grant him martyr status.