Holding Back Ex-Ministers' Tickets Gives Wrong Message: Congress Leaders

Arif Aqueel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former ministers and sitting MLAs of Congress PC Sharma and Arif Aqueel have said that Congress high command should have taken into consideration that it would send the wrong message in public while putting their tickets on hold from their respective Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

In the list of 144 candidates, Congress has announced three tickets out of 7 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state capital. Internal conflict has put Congress high command on sticky wicket in finalizing tickets even for congress strong hold constituencies in state capital.

Former minister PC Sharma is demanding from Bhopal south. His ticket has also been put on hold. Two others Amit Sharma and Sanjeev Saxena have also put their claims from this constituency. Amit Sharma is from senior Congress leader Suresh Pachouri camp while PC Sharma is from Digvijaya Singh camp.

Sitting MLA from Bhopal North Vidhan Sabha constituency Arif Aqueel is sick. So he is lobbying for his son Atif Aqueel from this constituency while Arif Aqueel’s brother Amer Aqueel is also demanding ticket making the situation complicated for Congress. Arif Aqueel is a six-time MLA. BJP has fielded former mayor Alok Sharma from Bhopal north this time.

PC Sharma said, “Party high command should think about the message which goes to the public after holding ticket of sitting MLAs and senior party leaders.”

Similarly, Arif Aqueel informed the Free Press, “I want a ticket for my son as I am sick and I cannot move out. Now, It depends on the party high command.”

Similarly, tickets of Govindpura and Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituencies are on hold. Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency has been a hold of BJP for the last so many years. This time also BJP has fielded Krishna Gaur who is sitting MLA and daughter in-law of former CM Babulal Gaur.

For Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency, Jitendra Daga and Naresh Gyanchandani are the main contenders.

From Congress, Govind Goel and Vibha Patel already have lost in Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency. This time, Ravindra Sahu and Dipti Singh have staked a claim.