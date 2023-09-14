 Hindi Diwas Today: 100 Best Hindi Books, 80 DVDs Of Hindi Films On Display At SVL
They include Godan, Gunahon ka Devta, Raga Darbari,  Maila Aanchal, Usne Kaha Tha.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 05:57 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekanand Library is going to display the best Hindi books of well-known writers under Special Collection on Thursday to mark Hindi Diwas.

In this collection, 100 Hindi books and 80 Hindi DVDs of evergreen Hindi films (from 1971 to 2013) and television shows will be put on display. The books  include Dharamveer Bharti’s Gunahon ka Devta , Shrilal Shukla’s Raga Darbari, Premchand’s Godan, Harivanshrai Bachchan’s Madhushala, Chandradhar Sharma Guleri' s Usne Kaha Tha, Phanishwar Nath Renu's Maila Aanchal, Bhishma Sahni’s Tamas and KK Mohammed’s Mai Bhartiya Hun. 

Collection of Harishankar Parsai and Hazari Prasad Dwivedi works will also be available.   Deputy Manager of library Yatish Bhatale said a special collection of more than 4,500 Hindi books was available for members on Hindi Diwas.

Hindi translations of some popular English books have also been included in the display. All the episodes of Sampoorna Ramayana and Shri Krishna directed by Ramanand Sagar have also been included. It is being made available on members’ demand.

article-image

