Hindi Diwas Today: 100 Best Hindi Books, 80 DVDs Of Hindi Films On Display At SVL |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekanand Library is going to display the best Hindi books of well-known writers under Special Collection on Thursday to mark Hindi Diwas.

In this collection, 100 Hindi books and 80 Hindi DVDs of evergreen Hindi films (from 1971 to 2013) and television shows will be put on display. The books include Dharamveer Bharti’s Gunahon ka Devta , Shrilal Shukla’s Raga Darbari, Premchand’s Godan, Harivanshrai Bachchan’s Madhushala, Chandradhar Sharma Guleri' s Usne Kaha Tha, Phanishwar Nath Renu's Maila Aanchal, Bhishma Sahni’s Tamas and KK Mohammed’s Mai Bhartiya Hun.

Collection of Harishankar Parsai and Hazari Prasad Dwivedi works will also be available. Deputy Manager of library Yatish Bhatale said a special collection of more than 4,500 Hindi books was available for members on Hindi Diwas.

Hindi translations of some popular English books have also been included in the display. All the episodes of Sampoorna Ramayana and Shri Krishna directed by Ramanand Sagar have also been included. It is being made available on members’ demand.

Read Also MP: Yatra Hoardings Removed Before It Reaches District

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)