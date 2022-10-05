Highest-ever: MP sees record export of Rs 58K cr in FY 2021-22

In NITI Aayog’s Export Index 2021, Madhya Pradesh bagged seventh place. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): If figures are any indicator, Madhya Pradesh exports are growing significantly with last fiscal 2021-22 seeing record Rs 58, 407 crore of exports from state, the highest ever. The export from Special Economic Zones (SEZs) has also doubled in the last five years. In NITI Aayog’s Export Index 2021, Madhya Pradesh bagged seventh place.

As per Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department officials, the state has been doing remarkable growth in export sector for last five years.“The last financial year figure is a milestone,” they said.

The data obtained from the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department says that exports from Madhya Pradesh saw significant rise in the last five years. In the Financial Year, 2017-18, exports touched Rs 33,842 crore and then the very next year it leaped to Rs 44,638 crore. However, the export figure came down to Rs 37,692 crore in 2019-20, because of the pandemic. Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, the state was fast to surpass its previous high and touched Rs 47,959 crore in 2020-21. Again in 2021-22 the exports from the state zoomed to Rs 58,407 crore breaking all previous highs.

MP SEZ exports rise to Rs 14,619 cr in 2021-22

Moreover, exports from Special Economic Zones (SEZ) doubled in five years. The export from five SEZ of state stood at Rs 7,596 crore in 2017-18 and increased to Rs 14,619 crore in 2021-22.IT Companies export has seen a rise from Rs 258 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1,761 crore in financial year 2021-22. Analysis of export data from SEZ in Madhya Pradesh states that in 2017-18, export from Indore SEZ was Rs 7,338 crore followed by Rs 9,450 crore in 2018-19. The year 2019-20 saw a marginal rise in export as it stood at Rs 9600 crore. The year 2020-21 saw Rs 11,944 crore worth experts from SEZ and the export figure soared to Rs 12,857 crore in 2021-22.

Export from Crystal IT Park SEZ was pegged at Rs 248 crore in 2017-18, Rs 334 crore in 2018-19, Rs 437 crore in 2019-20, Rs 452 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 597 crore in 2021-22.

The export from Impetus SEZ was Rs 9 crore in 2017-18, Rs 25 crore in 2018-19, Rs 45 crore in 2019-20, Rs 543 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 867 crore in 2021-22.

‘MP industrial policy yielding results’

Principal Secretary, Industrial Police and Investment Promotion Department, Sanjay Kumar Shukla talking to Free Press said that Madhya Pradesh has a very progressive and supportive industrial policy which is yielding results. Number of proposals and size of the investments is very encouraging, he added.