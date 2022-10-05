Bhopal: ‘Maharaj’ touches shami tree with tip of sword, people rush to collect leaves

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia touches shami tree as a part of tradition |

Bhopal/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia touched Shami tree as a part of age old tradition being the scion of Scindia royal family, on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami at Dussehra ground on Wednesday.

Following this, the public which was waiting for Scindia to touch the tree with the tip of the sword rushed towards the tree to collect the leaves which are considered auspicious and signifies good luck on Dussehra.

Earlier, Scindia worshiped the Shami tree. Scindia is known as “Maharaj” from the royal family. He was accompanied by his son Aryaman Scindia who also worshiped the Shami tree.

Scindia and his sons were dressed in traditional royal attire and wore Shinde Shahi turbans for shami puja.

As soon as Scindia reached the Dussehra ground, the ‘chieftains’ of the erstwhile princely state and their descendants welcomed him in a princely manner.

The dignitaries present on the occasion include Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, minister of state OPS Bhadauria, BJP district president Kamal Makhijani.