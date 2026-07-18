High Voltage Drama: Man Climbs 100-Foot Water Tank After Angry Wife Leaves Home, Rescued After 5-Hour In Sheopur | VIDEO

High Voltage Drama: Man Climbs 100-Foot Water Tank After Wife Leaves Home, Rescued After 5-Hour In Sheopur | VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur when a man climbed a 100-foot water tank after his wife left home, according to a report on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Vijaypur town of Sheopur district near the bus stand area, creating panic among locals.

The man was identified as Dheeraj Khatik. He was seen sitting on top of the water tank, following which a crowd gathered at the spot. Police reached the location and started efforts to convince him to come down safely.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

According to local residents, Dheeraj took the extreme step after allegedly being upset over his wife leaving their home. However, police have not officially confirmed the reason behind the incident and are investigating the matter.

Man demands to speak to media

Witnesses said that after climbing the tank, Dheeraj repeatedly demanded to speak with the media. Police officials and locals tried to calm him down and assured him that his concerns would be heard.

After nearly five hours of negotiations, Dheeraj finally agreed to come down safely. Following the incident, he told police that his wife had allegedly left him around 15 days ago.

He claimed that he had approached the police regarding the matter but did not receive a satisfactory response.

Dheeraj said he climbed the water tank to draw attention to his complaint and demand action.

During the incident, a large number of people gathered near the bus stand, affecting traffic movement and normal activities in the area for some time. Police controlled the crowd and deployed additional personnel to prevent any untoward incident.

Police have taken Dheeraj into their custody and started questioning him. Officials said his allegations would be investigated and further action would be taken based on the facts.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.