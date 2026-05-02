High-Voltage Drama! 15-Year-Old Girl Climbs 150 Feet High Mobile Tower After Boyfriend Gets Engaged To Other Woman In MP's Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, where a 15-year-old girl climbed a 150-foot-high mobile tower after her boyfriend's marriage was fixed elsewhere. She demanded that her boyfriend meet her at the spot and refused to alight.

The incident led to chaos in the area as a large number of people gathered and appealed to her to come down, citing how risky her behaviour was.

The incident happened on Friday in Katghada village of the Barwah police station area, about 80 km from Khargone district headquarters. Amid scorching sun, a girl climbed the mobile tower. Within no time this matter spread throughout the village, and a crowd gathered.

A crowd of people gathered, and her family members cried and requested her to come down, but the girl did not listen. The villagers even called the girl's boyfriend to the site, as per her demand. The youth tried to convince her, but it did not work. His failed attempt agitated the girl's family and villagers, and they thrashed him.

Shortly, Barwah SDM Satyanarayan Darra with his team reached the spot and tried to control the situation. The officials tried to convince the girl for a long time, but she was not ready to get down. This drama continued for about three hours.

When the girl did not pay heed to the family's and police's requests, her brother-in-law and an employee of the tower company decided to climb the tower, risking their lives. The duo tried to convince the girl for about an hour, and she finally agreed to descend. The police and administration immediately sent her for medical care and counselling.

Investigation revealed that the girl is in love with an adult youth from the same village. A few days ago, the young man's engagement was fixed somewhere else, due to which the girl was extremely hurt. According to the local people, the girl had earlier also attempted suicide by consuming poison.

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SDM Barwah Satyanarayan Darra said that the girl has been brought down safely and her counselling process has been started.