High tech Gobar Gas Plant to be set up in Gwalior

Gau Samvardhan Board chairman Swami giri inspects site

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
bio-gas plants | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board (Cow Protection Board) Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri inspected the site of Gobar gas plant to be set up in Rani Ghati of Gwalior district. Cow dung from two cow sheds housing around 6200 cows will be used for running the gobar gas plant.

The gas plant, to be developed under Govardhan Yojna, will start functioning soon after the technical team from Bhopal prepares an action plan, according to state government officials.

One of the gaushala is situated on a huge plot of 1200 bighas of the ancient Ram-Janaki complex houses nearly 1200 cows.

Swami Giri praised Krishnayan Seva Samiti for the excellent management of the cowsheds. He also inspected the huge silage of paddy fodder straw prepared by machine.

Swami Giri also inspected Lal Tipara Gaushala here which houses around 5000 cows and praised the arrangements there. The Municipal Corporation Gwalior had signed a contract with Krishnayan and now the gaushala has been declared as Adarsh ??Gaushala. In Gwalior city also, with the permission of the city administration, over 2200 cows are being served by Krishnayan Sanstha.

There are about 65 Mahatmas in the Krishnayan Desi Gaupalan Sanstha of Haridwar, who are running big cow shelters at many places in the country. Among these Mahatmas are engineers, professors, retired officers from the banking service, scientists, story-tellers, etc. spiritual seekers.

article-image

