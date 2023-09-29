 High Schools Teachers’ Appointment: HC Seeks Records
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHigh Schools Teachers’ Appointment: HC Seeks Records

High Schools Teachers’ Appointment: HC Seeks Records

Appointments should be made on the basis of marks and not on the basis of division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Friday sought records of high school teachers who were appointed in government schools from 2021 to August 2023. About 10,000 teachers were appointed during this period.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur who appeared on behalf of petitioners said, “Jiwaji university, Gwalior, gave III division to students who scored 47.5% marks. Awadesh Pratap University, Rewa, gave III division to students who scored 49.5% marks. Barkatullah University Bhopal gave II division to students who scored 46.5%.”

Vyapam had decided 50% as eligibility criteria for postgraduates to become school teachers while National Education Council’s eligibility criteria for high school teachers’ recruitment is 45%. High Court, in its observation, said, “Appointments should be made on the basis of marks and not on the basis of division.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Mowed Down By Recklessly Driven Car
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda

MP: Congress’s Janakrosh Yatra To Enter Sehore On October 2

MP: Congress’s Janakrosh Yatra To Enter Sehore On October 2

MP: Man Acquitted Of Charges Under POCSO Act In Narmadapuram

MP: Man Acquitted Of Charges Under POCSO Act In Narmadapuram

MP: Worker Stuck In Conveyor Belt At Cement Factory In Satna, Dies

MP: Worker Stuck In Conveyor Belt At Cement Factory In Satna, Dies