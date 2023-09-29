High Schools Teachers’ Appointment: HC Seeks Records

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Friday sought records of high school teachers who were appointed in government schools from 2021 to August 2023. About 10,000 teachers were appointed during this period.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur who appeared on behalf of petitioners said, “Jiwaji university, Gwalior, gave III division to students who scored 47.5% marks. Awadesh Pratap University, Rewa, gave III division to students who scored 49.5% marks. Barkatullah University Bhopal gave II division to students who scored 46.5%.”

Vyapam had decided 50% as eligibility criteria for postgraduates to become school teachers while National Education Council’s eligibility criteria for high school teachers’ recruitment is 45%. High Court, in its observation, said, “Appointments should be made on the basis of marks and not on the basis of division.”

