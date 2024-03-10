 High Five! South African Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHigh Five! South African Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park (WATCH)

High Five! South African Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park (WATCH)

Female cheetah Gamini, aged about 5 years, was brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, under the Cheetah Relocation Project.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
High Five! South African Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Cheetah Gamini gave birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Sunday. Bhupender Yadav, union cabinet minister for environment, forest & climate change took to his social media to give the information.

Female cheetah Gamini, aged about 5 years, was brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, under the Cheetah Relocation Project.

“Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26,” Bhupender wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Read Also
MP: PM Modi To Inaugurate Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express On March 12; Check...
article-image

"This takes the tally of the Indian born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa," Yadav added.

Earlier, in January this year, Namibian female cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs. The total number of cheetahs at Kuno National Park including cubs has now reached 26.

The Cheetah Project

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Project Cheetah," which aims to reintroduce the only major carnivore species that went extinct in independent India, cheetahs from Namibia have been translocated to India, including Jwala, Aasha, and Siyaya. Further in the project, in February of last year, a second group of twelve cheetahs arrived by air from South Africa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

High Five! South African Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park (WATCH)

High Five! South African Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park (WATCH)

MP: PM Modi To Inaugurate Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express On March 12; Check...

MP: PM Modi To Inaugurate Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express On March 12; Check...

Bhopal Shocker! Woman Immolates Self After Morphed Pictures Go Viral

Bhopal Shocker! Woman Immolates Self After Morphed Pictures Go Viral

MP: Country's Progress Visible Under PM Modi's Leadership, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

MP: Country's Progress Visible Under PM Modi's Leadership, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: Alok Chatterjee Back On Stage After Fortnight-Long Hospital Stay

Bhopal: Alok Chatterjee Back On Stage After Fortnight-Long Hospital Stay