HIC HIC HURRAY: Madhya Pradesh Drinking More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The consumption of liquor is increasing substantially in Madhya Pradesh. The consumption of foreign liquor (spirit and malt) has broken all the previous records last year. Likewise, the consumption of country liquor has also shattered all old records.

Needless to say, that sale of liquor in substantial quantity is filling the coffers of the state treasury. Sources in excise department said that even after yielding good income previous year, the target of revenue has been increased this year.

Madhya Pradesh excise department’s alcohol consumption data say that in the financial year 2022-23, the consumption of foreign liquor (malt category) stood at 1909.18 lakh bulk liters. In 2021-22, the consumption of foreign liquor in malt category was 962.18 lakh bulk liters. This means that in 2022-23, the consumption of foreign liquor (malt) increased by around 947 lakh bulk liters.

Likewise, the consumption of foreign liquor in spirit category also saw upside trend. In 2022- 23, 684.69 lakh proof liters foreign liquor (spirit) was consumed. In 2021-22, its consumption was mere 471.03 lakh proof liters. This means that foreign liquor (spirit category) increased by around 213 lakh proof liters in 2022-23.

In the financial year 2020-21, the consumption of foreign liquor (malt) was 840.77 lakh bulk liters while consumption of foreign liquor (spirit) was just 420.65 lakh proof liters. The consumption of country liquor in 2020-21 was 899.16 lakh proof liters.

Moreover, beer production is also seeing an upward trend almost every year. For instance, in 2021-22, the overall beer production stood at 1348.61 lakh bulk liters. In 2020-21, beer production was 804.71 lakh bulk liters. This means beer production increased by around 543 lakh bulk liters in 2021-22.

As consumption of alcohol including country liquor and foreign liquor (spirit & malt) is increasing every year and so is the revenue of excise department. In the year 2022-23, the excise income was Rs 13,005 crores. In 2021-22, it was Rs 10,395 crores.