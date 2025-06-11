 Hero Cop Suffers Burns While Saving Woman From Being Set On Fire By Husband In Gwalior
This incident has been reported at busiest Alkapuri crossing of the University police station area

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Hero Cop Suffers Burns While Saving Woman From Being Set On Fire By Husband In Gwalior | FP Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic constable in Gwalior suffered burn injuries on his hands while saving a woman from being set on fire by her husband in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The horrifying incident unfolded in broad daylight when the man allegedly poured petrol on his wife and tried to ignite it.

Without hesitation, the constable rushed in to stop him, risking his own life to rescue the woman.

The incident took place at the busy Alkapuri crossing in the University police station area.

The constable’s brave act has been praised across the city, highlighting the courage and quick thinking of Gwalior’s police force.

The incident is said to have taken place in broad daylight when the husband and wife were having an argument on the road. Meanwhile, the husband suddenly poured petrol on the wife and tried to burn her, but the traffic constable present there immediately intervened and saved the woman's life.

Amidst the uproar, the accused husband also tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself, but the police showed promptness and controlled him. In this incident, the traffic constable has suffered injuries in his hand.

Both injured have been admitted to the hospital. Their condition is stable at the moment. Initial investigation has revealed a mutual dispute. Full information will be revealed after the statements of the couple.

Additional Superintendent of Police Bardhan has said that there was a mutual dispute between the two.

