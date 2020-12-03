Here's how to participate in Regional Museum of Natural History's online painting competition

Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal (A Regional Centre of National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi) is organising an Online Painting Competition for underprivileged students of class 6 to class 8.

The theme of the competition is “Impact of COVID-19 on Wildlife”. Interested students may send a photo of their entries (painting) through email (rmnhbpleducation@yahoo.com) as well as WhatsApp number 9425625117 on or before December 4.

Participants should also write that “This painting is created by me on the given theme during dated 02nd to 04th December 2020” duly signed by them along with their name, class, school name, name of the guardian, residential address, mobile number and email address; on a separate paper and photo of this paper is to be sent along with painting.

Participants are also required to send the photos of their school identity card or latest mark sheet and BPL Rashan Card (first page and the page where the student's name is entered).