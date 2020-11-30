'...Trauma churning her soul': Social workers mourn Sheetal Amte-Karajgi's death, share last painting

Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki -- the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte -- committed suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram, in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Monday morning.

As per preliminary information, she reportedly injected herself and ended her life this morning, said a police official P. Pendarkar from Warora Police Station.

She was rushed to the Warora Rural Hospital nearby further enquiries are underway, said Pendarkar.

According to Sheetal's Twitter feed, her last post carried an abstract painting on canvas, titled 'War and Peace'. She captioned it as: '#acrylic on canvas. 30 inches x 30 inches.'