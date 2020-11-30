'...Trauma churning her soul': Social workers mourn Sheetal Amte-Karajgi's death, share last painting

Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki -- the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte -- committed suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram, in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Monday morning.
As per preliminary information, she reportedly injected herself and ended her life this morning, said a police official P. Pendarkar from Warora Police Station.
She was rushed to the Warora Rural Hospital nearby further enquiries are underway, said Pendarkar.
According to Sheetal's Twitter feed, her last post carried an abstract painting on canvas, titled 'War and Peace'. She captioned it as: '#acrylic on canvas. 30 inches x 30 inches.'
Soon after the news of her death hit the press, social media was abuzz with reactions to her alleged suicide, as public personalities and citizens expressed grief at the death of the social activist. Many even highlighted her last tweets and wondered how Sheetal must've been dealing with "trauma churning her soul".
The granddaughter of the Magsaway laureate, Murlidhar D. Amte, alias Baba Amte, Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki was the CEO of Maharogi Sewa Samiti which has done commendable work among leprosy patients.
Social worker and activist Murlidhar Devidas Amte, affectionately known as Baba Amte (Father Amte) dedicated his life to serving those in need, especially those afflicted with leprosy.
Baba Amte was born into a wealthy family in Maharashtra in 1914.
He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1971, the 1988 United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights, and the 1999 Gandhi Peace Prize.
Baba Amte died at Anandwan on February 9, 2008 in Maharashtra.
