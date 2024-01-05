Henpecked: 15K Men Harassed By Wives Approached Men's Helpline In 2023

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Awareness regarding women’s mental harassment and torture has been in the talks, however, the cries of distraught men have gone unnoticed.

As many as 15,720 men approached the Men’s helpline number, seeking rescue from the harassment and atrocities being committed on them by their wives, in 2023, data provided by Bhai Welfare Society, which comes to the aid of the distraught men, revealed.

The data further stated that almost 7,243 calls were received from Indore followed by 3,859 from Bhopal, 2,905 from Jabalpur and 1,713 from Satna. The numbers speak volumes about the atrocities being committed by women on their husbands, which include false dowry harassment complaints, driving children away from them, seeking empathy on social media and not listening to them and deeming the husband as impotent and unfit.

The Men’s helpline came to the aid of all such men and counselled 43 men, who had developed suicidal tendencies. The officials in charge of the helpline said that women have been misusing the laws framed for their benefit, which has compromised the mental health of their husbands.

A man residing in Kolar approached the helpline in the final week of December, stating that his wife talks to several men and to escape his clutches, she had filed a fake dowry harassment complaint against him. He added that such act by his wife has left his image besmirched and he attempted suicide, twice.

Similarly, another man aged 36, who is a private company employee and resides in Ashoka Garden told the helpline that he was falsely implicated by his wife in a domestic violence case as he did not transfer his property to her name.

The helpline officials, refusing to name themselves, maintained that legal action was being sought in all the cases which demand immediate cognizance.