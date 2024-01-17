HELP Us : Handle Exam Pressure, Alleviate Stress And Manage Anxiety

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s student helpline is witnessing a daily influx of 400 to 500 calls from students grappling with pre-exam stress and anxiety. The MP Board exam for classes 12 and 10 is scheduled to take place on February 5. As exams draw near, the professional counselors, predominantly psychologists, are actively addressing the myriad questions flooding in from the students. In the preceding year, the helpline handled a staggering 150,286 calls, revealing the persistent need for guidance throughout the academic year.

The queries received can be broadly categorized into three phases, each corresponding to distinct stages of the academic calendar. During the initial phase, students inquire about strategies to handle exam pressure, alleviate stress, and manage anxiety. As exams commence, the second phase sees a surge in queries related to the exam itself, ranging from question types to exam patterns and schedules.

Post-exam, the focus shifts to career guidance, with students seeking advice on navigating the crucial decisions that lie ahead. Counselors play a pivotal role in motivating and guiding students towards a positive outlook. Razi Ahmed, an official at the helpline desk, said, “On average, we receive 400 to 500 calls daily.

Our professionals diligently work to motivate callers, addressing subjective or personal queries. For students encountering questions or doubts in any subject, we have dedicated teachers across the entire state providing guidance and support.”

Types of questions frequently asked by students

- Dealing with pressure of peers who have studied throughout the year. - How to effectively prepare for exams in a short timeframe?

- Coping strategies for exam-related stress and anxiety.

- Insights on exam patterns and question types.

- Personal problems that students might not feel comfortable discussing with parents.