Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): The Mahila thana (women police) of Bhopal raided a spa centre operating in Trilanga locality of the city on Friday night and arrested five women working there, who were allegedly involved in flesh trade, the police said on Saturday.

Mahila thana police station house officer (SHO) Shilpa Kaurav told Free Press that they had been receiving numerous complaints about flesh trade and other illegal activities going on at Ocean spa centre in Trilanga.

A team was constituted, which raided the spa centre on Friday late night. Five women, including the manager of the spa centre, were found there. The police inspected the spa centre, from where they recovered objectionable materials.

All the five women employed there confessed about being involved in flesh trade there, and said that they had been hired by the owner of the spa centre, Gaurav Rathore.

All five women were taken into custody on Friday night, and were interrogated at the police station. They however, managed to get bail on Saturday morning, SHO Kaurav said.

