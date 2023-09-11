Heavy Rains Wash Away Tall Claims Of BMC | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The revival of rains brought much-desired respite but with it came the miseries as many pockets of the city witnessed waterlogging exposing the claim of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation of the state capital’s drainage system and its maintenance.

The city continued to experience heavy rains on Sunday as well, paralyzing normal life. Power outages and traffic snarls added to the woes. Overflowing nullah and clogged sewer lines speaks loud of the poor sanitation and drainage system of the civic body.

There are 789 small and big drains in the city. The Municipal body has been claiming to have cleaned 80 per cent of the drains in 21 zones but the spell of the heavy rains has washed all the tall claims of the civic body.

Around 50 areas of the city witnessed water-logging on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Kolar satellite township, residential areas along Hoshangabad Road, Chhola, Karond, Ashoka Garden, Banganga, Shiv Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Mandakani colony, Bawadiakalan were badly affected. Rainwater inundated a new culvert built on Safia College Road. The pedestrians and motorists had a tough time.

Frequent power outages

Frequent power supply disruptions in many areas including Kolar, Karond, Ayodhya Bypass, Awadhpuri, Karond, Hoshangabad Road added to the woes of the people battling waterlogging.

In the last 24 hours, Bhopal recorded 50mm of rainfall. Ayodhya Bypass, Raisen Road, MP Nagar, Kolar, Bawadiakalan, Hoshangabad Road recorded heavy downpour post noon.

Traffic snarls

Heavy rains resulting in waterlogging brought traffic to a halt in many parts of the city. Alpana intersection on Hamidia Road was flooded with knee-high water completely paralyzing the movement of the vehicles on the stretch.

The situation was no different on Hamidia Road, the motorists had a harrowing time navigating through waterlogged roads. People were seen pushing their vehicles on the submerged road.

Heavy rains and water logging disrupted traffic movement on the stretch from Bhopal Talkies to Lakshmi Talkies. Sindhi Colony intersection was submerged in two-foot deep water leading to traffic snarl on Berasia Road.

Apart from this, Chunabhatti intersection, Alpana Tiraha, Israni Market Tiraha, in front of BHEL factory on Raisen Road, Jyoti Talkies intersection, in front of Administration Academy, Shivaji Nagar, DIG Bungalow including Habibganj, Chhola, Nishatpura, Rachna Nagar and Subhash Nagar under bridge witnessed traffic jam due to waterlogging.

Upper Lake

Current level Full Tank Level

1664.10ft 1666.80ft