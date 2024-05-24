Heartbreak For Wrestler Shivani As Wrestling Federation of India Cancels Olympic Trials |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Wrestling Federation of India’s announcement that it would not hold trials for Paris Olympics has shattered the dreams of several wrestlers including Shivani Pawar from Madhya Predesh. This WFI unanimous decision has left Pawar, the sole Olympic hopeful from state, devastated after years of rigorous preparation.

Shivani, the country’s first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal in World Under-23 Wrestling Championship, has registered protest against the decision with other prominent wrestlers including Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and world number one Sarita Mor. They have challenged the WFI’s decision not to hold trials for Olympics. “Athletes are puzzled by the silence of sports ministry,” Shivani told Free Press.

Read Also Kenya Delegation Visits MP's Kuno National Park To Assess Cheetah Project Progress

She has urged Madhya Pradesh government and the sports minister to look into the matter and help her as she is the state’s first woman vying for Olympics. Expressing frustration, she demanded to know why ministry remained silent specially when WFI had announced earlier that trials would be held in June.

The players called on the senior officials of ministry and demanded that trials be organised. They have also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a trial.

She overcame socio-economic challenges

In her initial days, Pawar funded her training with the money she earned from winning wrestling competitions. Despite societal taunts, she became a national champion with support of her family. She was confident about securing an Olympic berth after defeating the wrestler who had won the Olympic quota. However, the WFI’s decision not to conduct trials has shattered her dreams.