HARDA HORROR: Firecracker Found Dumped Near Railway Line | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A huge amount of highly explosive firecrackers were found dumped near the railway line, posing a potential danger to passing trains. On Friday morning, passersby found the dumped bombs and informed the police, who came and seized them.

Sources informed that on Friday morning as many as 70 bags full of ‘Sutli bomb’ were found dumped near the railway line.

It is claimed that if these bombs had somehow come in contact with fire it would have caused a huge explosion and would have hurt passengers of passing trains.

After the blast in a cracker factory on Tuesday, the district administration started inspections of the factories and the premises where manufacturing of crackers was being done.

Fearing action, many cracker makers had allegedly dumped half-made bombs at night wherever they found some vacant space.

Even the local administration has found crackers dumped on the road side they are throwing them at the outskirts of the city.

The death toll in a blast at a firecracker has reached 13 on Friday after an 8-year-old boy succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Bhopal, an official said.

"The toll in the tragedy has reached 13 after a boy identified as Ashish Rajput succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Bhopal," Harda district hospital's civil surgeon Manish Sharma said.

The deceased's father Sanjay Rajput said they live close to the site of the blast and Ashish was in a coma after being hit on the head by a stone during the explosion.

More than 200 persons were injured in the blast, of which 90 were discharged after treatment while 45 were referred to hospitals in Bhopal, Indore and Narmadapuram, an official earlier said. The rest are being treated in the Harda district hospital.

Additional district magistrate Sadanand Gauda had on Thursday said seven persons have been reported missing by the families following the incident.

NHRC asks CS and DGP to submit report on Harda incident in four weeks

National Human Rights Commission has served notice to chief secretary and director general of police to submit detailed report on Harda firecrackers factory blast.

NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that about 11 people died and nearly 200 were injured in a series of explosions at a fireworks factory in the outskirts of Harda district on February 6th . The impact of the blast was felt several kilometres around the factory in the nearby areas. Reportedly, viral video showed victim’s bodies scattered on the roads and in the fields

The factory has been under the scanner earlier also for certain illegalities. It was ordered to be closed in the year 2022 and the owner was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in the year 2021 after the death of two workers in a blast which had taken place in 2015, inside the factory but he challenged the order.