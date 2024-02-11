Harda Blast: Environmentalist Demands Scientific Disposal Of Debris | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey has expressed concern over cluster bombs that were dumped in Ajnal River (tributary of Narmada River) after blast that occurred in firecrackers factory in Harda last week. He demanded scientific disposal of blast debris and entire material of non-nuclear clusters bombs.

On Sunday, he informed media about health hazards involved. “Such a practice to dump cluster firecrackers pollutes river water and ultimately it will pollute Narmada river water,” he said. Dr Pandey said, “Blast occurred in Bairgarh village while houses in Ghantaghar located 2.25 kms away from the site, developed cracks. It means 100 cluster bombs blew off at one go. It also caused sound pollution of 300 decibel.

Such blast also impact pregnant women, elderly people and children below 5 years. 35-kg gun powder releases 17-kg carbon dioxide.” He further said, “Blast will impact food grains, vegetables as fire was doused with help of 500 water lorries, each with capacity of 15,000 litres of water. This water percolated down through the ground with gun power. This blast will impact on flora and fauna.” He condemned the administration for hiding data of casualty in the blast as 250-300 workers were present there to receive payment.